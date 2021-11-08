Is KicksCrew Legit? Well, It’s A Mixed Bag…

KicksCrew is a Hong Kong based online shoe store for sneaker enthusiasts.

The company was founded in 2008. They primarily sell high end collectible sneakers, but also have a section on their site for watches.

Is KicksCrew Legit?

Consumer Press dug in.

What we found is that KicksCrew is a legitimate business – but there are a large number of customer complaints online.

Since the company is based in Hong Kong, they are not a member of the US based Better Business Bureau (BBB), however the BBB does include a listing for a KicksCrew Store and it contains ten unanswered complaints and has an F rating. The BBB lists the KicksCrew Store as having an address is Los Angeles, though it’s obvious that the complaints are related to the Kicks-Crew.com website. We contacted Kick-Crew.com by email to confirm if this was part of their business, they did not respond.

On TrustPilot, Kicks-Crew.com has a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Recent reviews at publication time include:

I wish you guys could give back my money cuz you products are REALLY FAKE!

Great . Fast shipping

I bought from this place after seeing all the good reviews, but after about 4 weeks of never even getting an email from them, I’m pretty sure I just got scammed. This site sucks and I would not recommend buying.

Can’t fault them – Jordan 1 Great price, double boxed, genuine and delivered within a week of ordering

Reddit users commenting on Kicks-Crew.com say that it is legit:

Legit! They have a long standing brick and mortar shop in Hong Kong and working relationships with a lot of suppliers. They are my go-to for Asia only releases.

They’re legit, I’ve ordered from them multiple times.

On US-Reviews, 49% of reviewers say they would buy from Kicks-Crew.com again. Recent reviews at publication time include:

Overall, my shoes took 2 months to arrive which is longer than I expected. However, the customer service team was beyond excellent and ultimately I got exactly what I wanted. Overall I do not think they are optimized for shipping to Canada, but they have AMAZING CS agents. They are also 100% not a scam company, and conduct themselves with a lot of integrity. I’m happy with my experience. However, buyers should beware that you will likely wait a long time to receive your order.

Kickscrew is terrible. Stay as far away as possible. Unless you want horrible customer service and a 2 month wait for your order.

I order my shoes September 10th 2021 as of September 26th I still have no shipping information I mean shipping says 3 to 10 business days not 3 to 10 weeks.

Honestly I don’t understand all of the bad reviews. My order was processed and shipped after 3 days and my order got here one week later. When I had a issue with my email and contacted customer service, they reached out to me right away and resolved my issue. The shoes are legit and look great.

And on YouTube, there are a number of sneaker related channels that have ordered from Kicks-Crew.com and say they received authentic products.

Endorsed by Complex?

KicksCrew’s About Us page includes a statement saying:

“…we have been listed and endorsed as Top 20 Worldwide Legit Sites by Complex.”

Many commentors and YouTube channels echo that claim when they review KicksCrew… “they’ve been endorsed by Complex”.

However, our investigation could not locate a list of “Top 20 Worldwide Legit Sites” on Complex.com.

There is an article from 2011 that has a list of 20 sneaker sites that they say are “the best legit sites with the most consistent good deals on the web.” It includes a brief statement saying Kicks-Crew.com “offers up the odd pair for surprisingly cheap.”

Does that equal an endorsement? And if so, does Complex still stand behind that endorsement in 2021?

We asked, Complex did not respond.

What Brands Does KicksCrew Carry?

According to their site, KicksCrew carries Air Jordans, Nike, Yeezy, Adidas, Supreme, converse, New Balance and other brands.

As for watches, they list Casio, Seiko, Tissot, Armani, and Longines.

KicksCrew Customer Service/Contact Info

KicksCrew has a Hong Kong phone number listed on their site: +852-28111210.

Their customer service email address is listed as: cs@kicks-crew.com

Their mailing address: Flat D, 13/F, Southeast Industrial Building, 611-619 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, NT, Hong Kong.

They offer an order tracker through their site.

They also offer customer service through Facebook Messenger.

KicksCrew Returns

KicksCrew is very specific about how their return policy works. They clearly state in their terms and conditions that:

Returns will only be accepted within 7 days of the delivery date granted that the item(s) is in its original state and with the Kicks-Crew tags attached.

The buyer will be entitled to a partial refund once the item(s) are returned successfully. The initial delivery fee is non-refundable, and a restocking fee (15% of the total transaction payment) will be deducted from the transaction amount.

The buyer is responsible for all shipping fees and the return address will be provided after the exchange is confirmed by Kicks-Crew team.

Please contact our customer service team before returning any product.

Return of products will not be accepted if the products/ boxes are damaged/ not in their original condition, or if the tags are removed.

We did reach out to KicksCrew through Messenger and they confirmed that the 15% restocking fee is charged on size exchanges, and the buyer pays for all shipping costs related to the return and exchange.

The 15% restocking fee is also charged on all order cancellations.

Final Call

While our research finds that Kicks-Crew.com is a legitimate business, and that it has a number of positive reviews that appear legitimate… there are also many negative reviews that appear equally as legitimate.

Your Experience?

Have you bought shoes or watches from Kicks-Crew.com? We would love to hear how it went.

Leave your comments here!