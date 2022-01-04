You may have seen the commercials with Ryan Reynolds, the “owner” of Mint Mobile, hawking the company’s cheap mobile phone service.

If his name sounds familiar, Reynolds is also an actor. His most famous role to date was playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

It’s been reported that he owns 20% to 25% of Mint Mobile, though the source for that info is unnamed.

But let’s get to the question you are here for…

Is Mint Mobile Good?

Actually, from the cost, to the quality of service, and even the ease of sign up – Mint Mobile is impressively good.

It’s a Pre-Paid Plan

The first thing to understand about the service is that it’s a pre-paid mobile plan.

Mint Mobile users pay for multiple months up front – from three months to as much as a year. The more months purchased up front, the lower the cost is when broken down by months.

At the time of publishing, Mint Mobile has a very good special in place. Pay for the first three months, and get three months free. That means the cost for six months of service is as low as $45. That offer is only good for three more days though. They run specials regularly.

Their lowest cost plan is $15/month. That’s an introductory rate for the first three months that would need to be renewed for a year to continue getting that $15/month rate.

The $15/month plan includes up to 4gb of 4G or 5G data. After that 4gb is used for the month, data continues to be available at slower speeds until the monthly cycle renews.

Plans with higher 4G/5G data caps are available, topping out to 35gb for $30/month (also for a three month introductory period, then it would need to be renewed a year up front to continue at that rate).

Mint Mobile Runs on T-Mobile’s Wireless Network

The coverage and the quality of calls and data on Mint Mobile is the same if you had signed on to T-Mobile directly. If you are currently using T-Mobile and you like the quality, you’ll still be on the same network Mint Mobile.

Signing up for Mint Mobile is Very Straight Forward

Mint Mobile’s website has a very simple system for ordering service.

It starts by allowing you to check for coverage in your area.

Then it checks for compatibility with your phone. You will need to have an unlocked GSM (GSM is the one that’s compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T). Some phones do support both GSM and CDMA, so it’s best to check on compatibility using Mint Mobile’s site.

Once ordered, Mint Mobile will send you either a physical SIM card, with instructions on how to install it in your phone, or a QR code with instructions if your phone supports eSim.

Mint Mobile does not require a credit check or anything along those lines since plans are pre-paid.

Customer Service & Billing

It’s important to know that while Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile’s network, they handle their own customer service and billing.

Overall, most reviews of Mint Mobile’s customer service and billing are positive.

They have currently have a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Facebook, and 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon.

Mint Mobile’s customer service number is 1-800-683-7392. It’s open from 5am to 7pm seven days a week, according to their site.

Mint Mobile does appear to be pretty strict about their refund policy.

If you are unsatisfied with Mint Mobile’s service and want your money back, they require that you cancel and request a refund within 7 days of the service being activated.

More details and the cancellation form is at: https://www.mintmobile.com/return-policy/

Have you used Mint Mobile? Let us know your thoughts about their service using the comments link below!