Is SnapTravel Legit? Yes, But After Booking, Take This One Additional Step…

SnapTravel promotes itself as a way to get “30-50% off hotels with exclusive pricing over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, iMessage, Alexa, Slack, and Viber.”

Is SnapTravel legit?

Yes.

SnapTravel has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It has 2659 customer reviews on BBB’s website with an average rating of 4.44 out of 5.

That’s actually very impressive.

By way of comparison – Expedia has a customer review rating of 1.05 out of 5 on the BBB. Priceline has a rating of 1.04 out of 5. (ratings accurate at time of publication)

Recent comments from self-identified SnapTravel users on the BBB’s site include:

“I was so pleased with how seamless my check in experience went at the hotel. Often times when I’ve used 3rd party reservations it has been a nightmare. Not with Snaptravel!!!! I will use them exclusively going forward.” – Shelly B.

“Great service! The room through Snaptravel was great. Checking in and out was quick. Also, I made specific requests through Snaptravel and the hotel followed through with them. Will book again.” – Thiv

“I was nervous using a new company and only booking using my cell phone. It all worked out extremely well! I would totally use snap travel again!!Thank u!!!” – Karla J.

That’s not to say that some users didn’t experience problems.

There are some alarming negative reviews posted concerning users arriving at hotels to find they did not have the reservation they expected.

We contacted SnapTravel customer service and asked if users can check their reservations ahead of time by contacting the hotel directly, and they confirmed that can be done.

We sent several additional questions to SnapTravel’s press email address, but they did not respond.

CP Savvy Consumer Tip –

When booking through SnapTravel or any other third party service:

1) note the hotel and service’s cancellation policy ahead of time;

2) use a credit card as payment, so you have the ability to contest the charge if needed;

3) after booking and receiving confirmation from SnapTravel, confirm the details of the reservation directly with the hotel, including dates, cost, taxes, number in party, and any additional fees (parking, resort fee, etc) before your trip.

Have you used SnapTravel?

Tell us about your experience in the comments section!