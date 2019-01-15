That quote is from twitter user Matt Brigner, @buffalobrig, apparently referencing the deluge of emails former MoviePass subscribers have been receiving lately.

In my case, the count so far is ten emails in the last five days (and day five is just getting started).

During the first four days of the MoviePass mail-a-thon, they’ve been pushing a discount on their 1 year plan for former subscribers.

In this morning’s email, they announced a lineup of entirely new MoviePass plans.

Rather than the 3, 6 and 12 month plans they been offering lately, the new plans are monthly.

Their “Select” plan ranges from $9.95 to $14.95 per month, depending on the subscriber’s location. This plan allows subscribers to choose from a curated list of movie showings at participating theaters.

The “All-Access” plan ranges from $14.95 to $19.95 per month, and allows subscribers to see any 2D movie at participating theaters.

The “Red Carpet” plan ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 per month, and subscribers can see one IMax movie per month.

All the plans have a limit of 3 movies a month.

The monthly plans do provide more protection to consumers than committing to a 3, 6 or 12 month purchase up front. Surely we all wondered if MoviePass would actually stay in business long enough to fulfill those commitments.

However, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new monthly plans.

For example, is there a year commitment like they had long ago, or can a subscriber cancel at any time?

The answer to that isn’t mentioned in the marketing emails, the MoviePass website, nor in their FAQ.

Attempting to explore further, I clicked the “Have an account you want to reactivate?” log in link on their site, only to get a message saying ”Reactivation is temporarily disabled.”

If the monthly plan can be cancelled at any time, the next question becomes whether it can – really – be cancelled at any time. In the past, MoviePass users have complained bitterly about trying to cancel their plans but the cancellations not going through. See our story How To Cancel MoviePass Billing Forever for more on that.

I’ve contacted a MoviePass press rep for more details on the new plans, but have not received a reply by publication time. I’ll have updates as more information comes in.

Would you consider rejoining MoviePass… or is MoviePass like an ex that has gone too far to ever get back together with?

Leave your comments below, and be sure to share this post with your friends, family and followers. They’ll appreciate the heads up!