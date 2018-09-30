Looking for tonight’s rewards code? Well then, you’ve come to the right place.

Members of The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club can enter the code word at: https://www.twdrewards.com/.

The Fear The Walking Dead rewards code for tonight (9/30/18) is: LOSE53

Joining the rewards club is free and can be done using the link above.

Enter the code word by 3 a.m. (EST) on 9/30/18 to get 300 TWD Reward points. If you enter after 3 a.m (EST) but before next week’s episode, it’s good for 100 points.

In addition to the code word, members can also earn points through purchases made at

shopthewalkingdead.com as well as through other activities and contests on the site.

Reward points can be redeemed for products, sweepstakes and more at twdrewards.com/rewards.

Yes, there are your everyday items, like mugs or wallpapers for a few hundred points; but unlike other contests, there are also some really cool items and opportunities.

Be warned though, they will cost you in time and energy- but if you are a true fan it’s more than worth it.

For instance, 2 general admission tickets to 9/28/2018’s Talking Dead can be yours for just 18,000 points. If you’re new to the sweepstakes odds are you’re not going to get it this time around.

Are you a member of TWD’s rewards club? If so tell us how many points you have and what you want to win in the comments below and be sure to share this article with your fellow fans!