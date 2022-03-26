Watch the 2022 Oscars: Time, Streaming Info, Red Carpet Show & More

The 94th annual Academy awards take place this Sunday, March 27th, and while you may not be on the red carpet, you’ll feel like you are with my watch guide.

I have everything you need to know from the red carpet and pre-show to who is hosting and where it all takes place.

Read on to find out where, when and how to watch.

Red Carpet & Pre Show Streaming

The pre-show and red carpet ceremonies are a must for Oscar fans. I know I can’t wait to see who is wearing what (and who shows up with whom!)

PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood’s Biggest Night, the official red carpet show, starts at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Hosted by Jeremy Parsons, Janine Rubenstein, Gerrad Hall, Andrea Lavinthal, and Clarissa Cruz, you can watch on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

ABC has “On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars®,” which airs from 1 – 4 p.m. ET/10 a.m.- 1 p.m. PT on ABC. This is followed by “ABC News Live Presents…On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars®” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET/1:30-3:30 p.m. PT.

Finally, there is The Oscars Red Carpet Show, which will lead into the awards at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT. Also airing on ABC this special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers and a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

You can watch all the ABC pre-shows and red carpet at ABC, abc.com, ot the abc app.

Oscar Streaming

The Oscars air Sunday, March 27th on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

You can watch on ABC, abc.com, the ABC app, Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

If you watch through ABC it’s free, but you will need to authenticate your cable TV provider; the other services require you to pay for a package, although you can sign up for a 7-day free trial and cancel before you have to pay.

Oscar Place/ Time/ Hosts

The awards will be broadcasting live from the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT sharp! This year there will be 3 hosts: Actor-comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and actor Regina Hall.

You can check out a list of nominees, performers, presenters, and my predictions here.

While many are excited to be back celebrating, this year’s ceremony isn’t all smiles; many are upset that in an effort to keep the show from running long a number of awards will be presented prior to the live event.

Are you planning to watch the 94th Academy Awards? Let me know what you think of the show and be sure to share this with your family and friends.

