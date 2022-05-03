YouTube TV Free Trial Now Available – Live Streaming Of 85+ Channels

If you’d like to compare YouTube TV to your current streaming or cable service, here’s an excellent opportunity.

YouTube TV is currently offering a free two week trial to new users. The special runs through May 16, 2022.

Just to be clear – YouTube TV is totally different from YouTube and/or YouTube Premium.

YouTube TV is along the lines of what you get when you sign up for cable TV and a DVR.

You can use it to tune into your local stations in most locations – ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, plus cable news stations such as Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and all the major cable networks, like Fox, TLC, BBC America, ESPN, Food Network, SyFy, Discovery… The notable exception being that YouTube TV does not include the History channel.

YouTube TV normally costs $64.99 per month. That includes all of their basic channels, unlimited recording of shows (for up to 9 months), and as many as six family accounts (up to three simultaneous streams).

If you decide not to keep the subscription going, you would need to cancel it before the end of the two week trial.

If you are new to streaming TV, just know that you will still need cable, or some internet connection, to bring the stream in.

You’ll be able to watch YouTube TV on your computer and phone.

For watching YouTube TV on your television, you will need to have a streaming device for it. Something along the lines of a Roku, ChromeCast or Amazon Fire Stick.

See Tracy Ortiz’s excellent article on why she switched from Hulu to YouTube TV.

Watch for our guide on switching from cable to streaming TV coming soon!